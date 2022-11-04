Zoie Anglin’s leadership skills have been on full display this year as the president of the FFA chapter at Franklin County High School.
Anglin, a senior, is also involved in several other organizations at school and in the community, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Zoie is a perfect example of a student who goes above and beyond,” FCHS teacher Erica Baxter wrote in nominating Anglin. “She has a work ethic that is extremely hard to find. While she serves as our FFA chapter president this year, she also has taken on many other roles in her school and community.
“She spent this fall season working at Happy Jack’s Farm, is very involved with her church and participates in as many school events as possible. She does all of this with grace and determination. She sets a great example of leadership within our FFA chapter with the qualities a well-rounded and hardworking young woman should exemplify.
“She plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall to study agriculture education. I know wherever her path takes her, she will be successful and continue to positively impact others the way she has here in our school.”
Anglin’s father and stepmother are Nicholas and Shannon Anglin, and her mother and stepfather are Alesha Anglin and Russell Robida.
State Journal: How did you become involved in FFA?
Anglin: I became involved in FFA because my older siblings were involved during their time in high school and I saw all the positive things it did for them, so I wanted to see what FFA could do for me.
SJ: What other activities or groups are you involved with at school or in the community?
Anglin: I am involved with the archery team, Beta Club, and I am a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church where I also work with the youth.
SJ: How do you manage your time?
Anglin: I am a very busy person who has something to do all day every day, so I’m always managing my time. The best way I have found with managing my time is using a calendar/agenda. I write everything out for the week and put it all in my phone.
SJ: What would you say to someone you’re trying to convince to join FFA?
Anglin: If I was trying to convince someone to join FFA I would tell them that FFA isn’t all about farming; it is much more than that. With FFA you learn many lifelong skills, like public speaking, that I would never have learned without FFA.
SJ: What would you like to do with a degree in agriculture education?
Anglin: With a degree in agriculture education I would like to teach high school. I would eventually like to go to and start chapters in middle schools and help give them an opportunity to have an earlier start in their involvement with FFA that I wasn’t able to have.
