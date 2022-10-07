Franklin County senior Garrett Bourne is involved in plenty of activities at school.
He’s co-president of the senior class, he’s a fixture at FCHS sporting events, and he’s active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, to name a few.
Bourne has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“He’s a really good student,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson said in his nomination of Bourne. “He’s engaged in class every day. As senior class co-president he helped collect just under 18,000 bottles of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims, and he played a big role in raising $10,000 in less than a month for our senior prom so it’s free for all our students.
“He’s involved in FCA, and he’s leading the music or bringing the message every week at the meetings. He probably has the most school spirit, and at sporting events he’s in front of the crowds.
“He loves being part of Franklin County, and he wants every student to have the same great experience he’s had.”
Bourne is the son of Karen and Brian Bourne.
State Journal: What do you like best about Franklin County High School?
Bourne: I think what I like best about Franklin County are the traditions we have. Things like our dances and our Mr. and Miss FCHS pageant and our free prom are reasons my school is so great. In fact I believe we are one of only a few schools in Kentucky that actually has a free prom. Not to mention we as a senior class make all the money ourselves that goes towards prom. My end goal for everyone at our school is to leave our events and say “I sure am glad I go to Franklin County High School.”
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Bourne: I am a senior class co-president and help out lots with FCA. I’m also in the Beta Club, Advanced Chorus and French Club. I’m a part of Arise student ministry at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church as well.
SJ: Do you have a favorite sports memory?
Bourne: Well, I’m a huge football fan and I haven’t missed a single football game this year for our football team. I make weekly videos with the team, teachers and myself to hype the team up on Fridays and it’s been really awesome to do, so that has definitely been my favorite sports memory so far. My favorite video I’ve made so far has for sure been the one with Terry Johnson. I never thought I could’ve talked him into something like that. The funniest part is that he was excited about it and came up with the idea.
I’ve had people say, “Hey, you’re the Flyer football Friday guy.” It’s just awesome to not only be a huge fan and make awesome memories, but making people smile and laugh along the way is my favorite part. It’s Flyer football Friday as I always say!
SJ: How did you become involved in FCA?
Bourne: Well, I first started going to FCA my freshman year with my brother who was my ride to school at the time. It was just a great way to start my Friday morning, and I looked forward to getting up and going to school on Fridays. After COVID when we finally got to come back to school I started to really get more involved and even had the opportunity to give a message.
So this year I’ve been as involved as possible, and we work every week to make the club the best it can be. FCA has always been the best way to start a Friday and helps me grow in my faith with the Lord and go out into our school and spread the love and joy of Jesus Christ. If you haven’t been to FCA I would love to see you there at 8:10 a.m. in Mr. Johnson’s room.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Bourne: After I graduate I plan on becoming an electrician. I haven’t decided between technical school or on-the-job training, but either way I go I want to use my strong leadership skills and do the job to the best of my ability. I’ve always wanted a hands-on job, and I have been interested in electrical work for years now. I would also like to be as involved as possible in my community.
One other thing that I would like to do is be a pyro technician on the side. I have always loved fireworks and put on a huge show for my family and friends every year. I would love to be able to entertain and put shows on for people around the community.
