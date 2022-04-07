Franklin County junior Will Bright has had some great success as a Boy Scout.

He’s earned 23 merit badges, serves as a troop guide and recently earned Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow.

On March 25, Boy Scout Troop 281 held an Eagle Court of Honor for Bright at the Church of the Ascension.

Bright earned the Eagle rank on Nov. 20, becoming the 145th Eagle Scout in the troop.

For his accomplishments, Bright has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Bright’s Eagle project was adding switchbacks on the Vaughn Branch Nature Preserve Trail, located at 170 Flynn Ave. His scoutmaster is George Cook.

Bright is the son of Bill and Rebecca Bright.

State Journal: How long have you been a member of the Boy Scouts?

Bright: Four years.

SJ: What do you see as the benefit of being a Boy Scout?

Bright: Learning life skills, communication skills, leadership skills and social skills. 

SJ: How did you decide on your project, and how long did it take to complete?

Bright: I was messaged by one of my scout leaders about an Eagle project opportunity at Vaughn Branch Nature Preserve. I had the options to either improve a trail or create interpretive signs at the nature preserve. I chose to improve the trail by creating switchbacks. Planning to completion of the project took a little more than two months. 

SJ: What other activities are you involved in, either at school or in the community?

Bright: I am in the Franklin County Flyer Band and a member of the school archery team. I also enjoy taking part in service projects with scouts and community events.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Bright: I do not have specific plans after graduation yet. I am considering going to community college for general education classes, but ultimately plan to study engineering in college.

