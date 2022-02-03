Serving in several leadership roles, Anna Dudley has made an impact at Franklin County, and the senior has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“As the president of the FCHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she leads the FCA meeting every Friday morning and is a very spiritual young lady who is an inspiration to all those who attend,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson wrote in his nomination.
“She is a role model for others in our school by virtue of her great character and even greater personal integrity. As a true servant-leader in our school, she never fails to set a positive example for those who follow her and for those whom she serves.
“She is also a Senior Class officer and has been instrumental in planning and implementing our school events which have raised over $19,000 to provide a free senior prom for her classmates.
“She is also a true scholar who respects learning and who never fails to be diligent and conscientious in every academic endeavor. She is one of the very finest and most well-rounded young people in our school. “
Dudey is the daughter of Jimmer Dudley and Jennifer Dudley.
State Journal: How did you become involved in FCA?
Dudley: FCA was one of the first groups I noticed at FCHS my freshman year. I became a part of the leadership team, helping to prepare weekly meetings and develop the group as a whole. I was chosen to serve as president based on my attendance and participation and have been leading this fantastic group for two years now alongside my team.
SJ: What are the challenges of having leadership roles such as FCA president and Senior Class officer?
Dudley: Having leadership roles challenges you to have an equal balance of initiative and humility, and grasp a unique definition of the word leadership. Balancing goals, time, guiding others and personal growth can be overwhelming, but serving a community of individuals is one of the most rewarding learning experiences a person could have.
SJ: What is your favorite class and why?
Dudley: My favorite class at FCHS is French with Mr. Johnson. Prior to my senior year, I had completed my language credits with three years of Spanish. I decided to take French this year, expecting to learn some vocabulary and casual conversational speech. This class, however, has quickly become my favorite and exceeded all my expectations. French class has allowed me to develop a love for the French language and a new appreciation for education.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Dudley: At FCHS I am involved in many wonderful clubs such as the Drama Club, BETA Club, the National Honor Society, French Club and auditioned choir ensembles. In the community, I participate in BTG musical productions, the ARISE student ministry and various service projects and events that work toward helping those in the community.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Dudley: After graduation I plan on attending the University of Kentucky. I am undecided on my major but am interested in music therapy and learning how I can use my passions and skills to help and serve others.
