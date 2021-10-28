Student of the week (new)

Isabella Hardison has a full schedule outside of school at Franklin County, and she’s been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Franklin County's Isabella Hardison is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

“Izzy is involved with many different clubs around school including the dance team,” said FCHS agriculture teacher Erica Baxter, who nominated Hardison. ”She has taken ag classes for the last couple of years and her talents shine in our food science and floral design classes.

“Izzy is extremely hardworking and organized. She is always willing to lend a hand and help other students who may need it in class. I cannot wait to watch her accomplish her goals and dreams in the future.”

Hardison, a junior, is the daughter of Melissa Hardison and Gregory Hardison.

State Journal: How did you become interested in agriculture classes?

Hardison: To be completely honest, I just needed an art credit (floral design counts as an art credit if a student doesn’t already have one). But then through COVID year and many classes alone with Mrs. Baxter and I, due to virtual learning, I started to love the ag department as a whole.

SJ: What are your favorite ag classes and why are they your favorites?

Hardison: My favorite right now is definitely food science. It’s just a nice way to start every morning at school, and of course the cooking and eating is always fun.

SJ: What clubs and/or organizations are you involved in at school or in the community?

Hardison: I am on the Franklin County dance team and have been for going on three years, a co-treasurer of the junior class and a member of the FCHS pep club. I am also a part of the youth group at First United Methodist Church and I assist and attend dance classes at Capital City Dance Studio.

SJ: How long have you been dancing, and what do you like best about being on the dance team?

Hardison: I started dancing when I was four years old at Capital City Dance Studio. What I love most about the dance team are the bonds that I make. What I love most about dancing in general is how expressive it is and the way that I can translate a specific emotion with a body movement or tell an entire story in a one-minute routine. It speaks further than words can because the art of dance is its own language, and I think it’s beautiful.

SJ: What plans do you have after graduation?

Hardison: After graduation I plan on attending Eastern Kentucky University to get an occupational therapy doctorate (OTD) and with that I would like to work as a pediatric occupational therapist in schools.

