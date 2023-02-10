Student of the week (new)

Franklin County sophomore Emily Hensley has been excelling in the classroom and as an FFA officer, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“As only a sophomore, Emily is a 4.0 student, works a part-time job and has a very important leadership role in FCHS FFA,” FCHS teacher Erica Baxter wrote in her nomination of Hensley.

Franklin County's Emily Hensley is the vice president of the FCHS FFA. (Photo submitted)
Franklin County's Emily Hensley is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

