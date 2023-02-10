Franklin County sophomore Emily Hensley has been excelling in the classroom and as an FFA officer, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“As only a sophomore, Emily is a 4.0 student, works a part-time job and has a very important leadership role in FCHS FFA,” FCHS teacher Erica Baxter wrote in her nomination of Hensley.
“Emily serves this year as FCHS FFA's vice president. With this role, she leads the chapter in major decisions and sets a positive example for others. Emily is a shining star in all of her classes but specifically my vet science class. She has a passion for animals and a natural ability to understand their needs.
“I am very proud of Emily's hard work in the FCHS AG program the past two years. But, I am so excited to see where her future takes her! I know she will be successful in whatever path she takes.”
Hensley is the daughter of Brad Hensley and Amanda Hensley.
State Journal: How did you become interested in working with animals?
Hensley: I have always had a love for animals ever since I was young. Growing up we always had dogs, barn cats and chickens. My love for animals really grew when I joined FFA and was able to incubate chicken eggs at school from my own coop.
SJ: What are the rewards and challenges of working with animals?
Hensley: There are many rewards with having animals because you can grow a bond with them and spend a lot of time with them. While having chickens I have been able to raise them from chicks and sell the eggs to people in my community. Some challenges are dealing with health issues in my animals and loss.
SJ: What do you like best about FFA?
Hensley: FFA has pushed me out of my comfort zone through contests and speeches, and I have grown a lot over the past two years.
SJ: What is your favorite class, and why is it your favorite?
Hensley: My favorite class is Vet Science with Mrs. Baxter because I love learning about animals and we get to do fun activities. We also learn a lot about chickens, which is always my favorite.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Hensley: I have a part-time job at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown as a cook, and I also sell eggs from my hens to my family and my community. I live near Stamping Ground and we do not have a grocery store close by. I am very passionate about providing my community with local and fresh foods, which is why I sell my eggs.
