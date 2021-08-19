Alison Kropf loves horses, so much so that she’d like to make them a career.

A senior at Franklin County, she’s been a member of the FFA since she was a freshman, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Alison is a phenomenal student,” FCHS agriculture teacher Erica Baxter wrote in her nomination. “She is very involved in our FFA chapter at FCHS and serves as the banquet/scrapbook committee chairman.

“She is pursuing her dreams of becoming a horse trainer by working and co-oping with a horse farm here in Frankfort. Alison is hard working, dedicated and poised. I am sure she will be very successful in her future.”

Kropf is the daughter of Julie Kropf and Brent Kropf.

State Journal: How long have you been interested in horses?

Kropf: Pretty much all of my life. I’ve been riding 11 years now. I own a horse, Henry.

SJ: What do you do when you co-op?

Kropf: I co-op at Ivory Creek Farm in Bridgeport. When I co-op I do some basic chores. I mow the fields, mow the arena, drag the arena, paint poles in the arena, paint the jumps and clean the barn up really well. In the summer and on weekends, I feed and check the food and water for the horses. I turn them out into the field and bring them back in, and I clean the stables. After I’m done I ride every day.

SJ: What made you decide you’d like to be a horse trainer?

Kropf: I’ve been riding for so long, and I really like my personal trainer, Natassia Stallings. She owns Ivory Creek. She’s helped me with a lot of things horse-wise. She’s someone I look up to and someone I want to be like when I get older. I have so much experience riding, and I really like kids. It would be something I’d like to do as a career and something I’d like to do every day. I could teach kids and give lessons. I’d like to work with older racehorses who didn’t have much success on the track and give them a different outlet, like jumping.

SJ: What do you plan to do after graduation?

Kropf: I’d like to go to the University of Kentucky and major in agriculture business management or equine business management.

SJ: What has been your favorite part of being in the FFA?

Kropf: The biggest thing to me is the people in my class have stayed in the chapter, and we’ve grown up together. I’ve made more friends in FFA than anything else in school.

