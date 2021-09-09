Franklin County senior Ashley Layson is involved in several extracurricular activities, and she still finds time to be an excellent student.
Layson is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“She is the epitome of what a great high school student should be,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson wrote in his nomination of Layson. “She is always fully prepared, volunteers consistently in class, unselfishly gives of her time and energy in numerous projects in the school and community, helps lead the senior class as a class officer and is unfailingly kind, conscientious and responsible to everyone she meets.
“She is a very, very valuable senior class officer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes officer and FFA officer besides being a great student and an even better person.”
Layson is the daughter of Tim and Christie Layson.
State Journal: How do you balance extracurricular activities and academics?
Layson: I am very involved in my school and try to challenge myself with AP and dual credit courses, so it’s safe to say my plate is very full. It is hard to balance both academics and extracurricular activities, but I manage by mapping out my days based on what needs to be accomplished. I also make sure to schedule myself short breaks in the midst of all my responsibilities to refresh so I don’t get burnt out.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of extracurricular activities?
Layson: I think the biggest benefit of participating in extracurricular activities is the opportunities and experiences that come with them. I know in the FFA I have been pushed way out of my comfort zone, but I have learned a lot about agriculture and life skills that I will use for the rest of my life. I get to be involved and do things many other people my age and possibly older haven’t.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Layson: My favorite subject in school is probably French. I love learning about other cultures and their customs. I would also like to travel in the future and feel like it is important to know about the people and languages of the places you go.
SJ: What will you miss most about high school?
Layson: The thing I will most about high school is the community we have created at our school. We have a super supportive student body always ready to cheer each other on and amazing teachers. Some of the greatest influences in my life are teachers I have had at Franklin County. They are always ready to help their students whether it is with classwork, supplies or even just someone to talk to about life. They really do hold our best interest at heart and it shows.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Layson: After graduation I plan to go to college but am still exploring my options for where. I am undecided on my major but do plan to pursue a minor in business.
