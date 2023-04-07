Student of the week (new)

Franklin County junior Matthew Newberry has been recognized for his outstanding artwork, but he’s also known around FCHS as a standout student of French who helps other French students however he can.

For his work, Newberry has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

040823.StudentWeek-Newberry_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Matthew Newberry is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

