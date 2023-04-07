Franklin County junior Matthew Newberry has been recognized for his outstanding artwork, but he’s also known around FCHS as a standout student of French who helps other French students however he can.
For his work, Newberry has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Matthew Newberry is one of the best all-around French students we have ever had here at FCHS,” Terry Johnson, a French teacher at FCHS, wrote in his nomination.
“His classwork is superior and he is a constant and willing volunteer and leader in the classroom. He is very generous with his time and is willing to help any French student with his or her French at any time. He tutors students both in and out of school on his own time and at his own expense and has, at one time or another, helped almost everyone who takes French improve in some way.
“He teaches the French classes when I am unable to be in class. He prepares lessons and practices for others to use to improve their speaking, listening and writing skills and has even put the entire French curriculum in Google Classroom on a Quizlet [an app to help studying], which is available to anyone who takes French. He is also an award-winning artist whose work has been recognized in numerous local and state competitions. His work both in and out of the classroom has brought great recognition to our school.”
Newberry is the son of Lydia and Daniel Berry.
State Journal: What is it that you like about the French language?
Newberry: I love learning French because foreign language is something that continues to challenge me and there are always things to improve. The environment in the classroom is something that I always look forward to.
SJ: Is it difficult teaching the French lesson when Mr. Johnson is not able to be in class? Do you enjoy it?
Newberry: I love teaching the classes when Mr. Johnson is gone! I try to teach the way that he would, and the students are always cooperative in there. All of the French students are great.
SJ: What or who inspires you to do as much as you do for French students and the French program at Franklin County?
Newberry: Mr. Johnson all the way. He pushes me to be the best I can like nobody else has. His commitment to his classes and students is very contagious. He constantly preaches that you can do what you want to do. I have found through tutoring that I really enjoy the interaction with students and even I can excel at a foreign language. Not to mention that teaching others is a great way to study for yourself.
SJ: Is it hard balancing your work with the French program and the time needed for your artwork?
Newberry: This year has forced me to become better with time management. Most days I spend several hours doing work for French Club and for art competitions. Some drawings can take over 60 hours, so it was necessary for me to set aside specific times to get things done. I tutor in and out of school as well so at times things can seem overwhelming, but I enjoy every minute of it.
SJ: What organizations are you involved with at school or in the community?
Newberry: I am the president of the French Club, so I get to help decide what things we can do as a class in and outside of school, and try to help as many people as I can. I’m also a tutor for one of the French classes. To try and expand on how many people I can help, I made a Quizlet for all the French classes here at County so that absolutely everyone has access to study anywhere. I am also a published artist/art competition finalist in several different competitions such as the Celebrating Art, Bluegrass regional, STLP and other competitions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.