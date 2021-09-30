Stephen Parido is busy at Franklin County, and it’s with more than schoolwork.

Parido, a senior at FCHS, has been a member of FFA since his freshman year and is serving as the recruiting committee chairman this year. He’s also been a member of the football team for four year, and he’s involved in the welding program at school.

Parido has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Stephen is extremely hard working and loyal to his friends, family and team,” teacher Erica Baxter wrote in her nomination. “Stephen sets an example to underclassmen in the school by showing teachers and others respect, staying involved and keeping good grades. As an FFA officer this year his strengths have shined as he has worked hard to recruit new members into our program.”

Parido is the son of Jason and Jennifer Parido.

State Journal: How did you become involved in FFA?

Parido: My sister got me involved in FFA my freshman year as she was a junior and was a member all four years.

SJ: What is your favorite memory with the football team?

Parido: My favorite memory on the football team was when we went to state last year. The adrenaline of being on Kroger Field is unforgettable 

SJ: How did you become interested in welding?

Parido: I am wanting to go into civil engineering after high school. I took welding all four years and engineering two of them to get some hands-on working experience.

SJ: What do you see as the benefits of extracurricular activities?

Parido: The best part of out-of-school activities is having more connections to other people.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Parido: I am really wanting to go to the University of Kentucky to get a degree in civil engineering and take some courses on land surveying.

