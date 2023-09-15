Student of the week (new)

Over the summer, Franklin County junior Xavier Tester received the KASL (Kentucky Association of School Librarians) Student Technology Award.

For this honor, Tester has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Franklin County's Xavier Tester is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo via Facebook)

