A junior at Franklin County High School is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Fred Farrier II was described as a “fine young man and athlete” in his nomination. The 17-year-old is part of a few clubs at FCHS, including Beta Club, and volunteers with the football team. He helps mentor the boys basketball team at Hearn Elementary, where he attended school and played basketball. Farrier is the son of Fred and Danita Farrier.
State Journal: What’s it like to mentor kids and you used to be in their position?
Fred Farrier II: It’s good because I can see both sides of it. I get to relive my experience through them. That’s my favorite part about it, like going through the drills. I remember being in the same position. And so now, I get to teach them how to become better people and better athletes at the same time. That’s what fuels me to do that.
SJ: Why is it important for you to work hard?
FF: I feel like everything needs to be earned. I never want to be given anything. I want to earn everything and I respect that. I never cheat the work or anything. I work for everything I get, so I feel like a hard work ethic is necessary if you want to be successful. And that’s with anything, not just sports.
SJ: What do you like about FCHS?
FF: It is just a good community here. Everybody cares about you. It’s a loving community. The teachers care about you outside of school. They’ll check on you. Everybody is connected and it shows. Like when Mr. (Adam) Hyatt passed away and one day the senior class from last year organized a big community get together in front of the school. And lots of people came out, like past students, and we didn’t even know each other, but we came together as one to show our love for Mr. Hyatt. That showed me that it's just different here, our community.
SJ: Who is somebody that you look up to?
FF: I would definitely say my mom because she provides for me and my sister and she makes sacrifices for us so we can do the things that we want. People don’t really see that in her, but I see it. She’s kind of like my hero.
SJ: What do you plan to do after you graduate?
FF: If everything falls into place, I really want to go to Cincinnati and play football there. I would like to play college football, but if I had to go anywhere for school, right now it would be Cincinnati. I like that school the most.