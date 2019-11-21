Gabriella Blankenship, a fifth grader at Westridge Elementary, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The 11-year-old was nominated by teacher Brittany Spicer, who said Gabriella “strives every day to be a leader in the classroom."
"She also shows kindness and compassion daily to others," Spicer said. "She notices the needs of others and intuitively jumps in and helps them in whatever way necessary. She strives to do her best and encourages others to be their best. She has overcome personal life challenges but you would never know it because her positive attitude is a light in my classroom everyday.”
Gabriella is the daughter of Will and Pam Blankenship.
State Journal: What do you like about being a student at Westridge?
Gabriella Blankenship: I like how we have a great code of being independent and trying our best. And I love how the teachers are always kind and always will help us, no matter if it is a small thing or a big thing. They will always support us.
SJ: Why do you think it’s important to be kind to other people?
GB: I think it’s important to be kind to other people because everybody should have a chance to get an experience of having a good friend.
SJ: What are some ways that you are kind to other people?
GB: I help them with their work when they need it. One of my friends is having trouble with math and I told him, “I could maybe help you at recess and help you in math with some problems.” I support my friends by, like if they are sad, I will comfort them.
SJ: What do you want to do when you grow up?
GB: I want to either go into the military (Army) or be a nurse.