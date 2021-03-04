When the Kentucky General Assembly passed the Kentucky Education Reform Act in 1990, one change that came from the legislation was the site-based decision making council.
The SBDM for each campus has the responsibility to set school policy and make decisions outlined in statute, and it consists of parents, teachers and an administrator from the school, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Frankfort High sophomore Audrey Gilbert wondered why the school-based councils didn’t have a student member.
Gilbert has been working on getting a student member for Frankfort High’s SBDM. For her efforts, she’s been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The student representative would be a non-voting member and wouldn’t be allowed to attend closed sessions. The plan calls for the student council president to serve in that role.
The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education approved adding a non-voting student member to the FHS council at its last meeting.
Prior to that, Gilbert presented the proposal to Frankfort’s staff and SBDM council. It has been sent to the Kentucky Department of Education and the commissioner’s office, and it could be on the agenda for the Kentucky Board of Education’s April meeting. KBE approval is the proposal’s last hurdle.
Gilbert is the daughter of Elly Gilbert and John Gilbert.
State Journal: How did you become interested in adding a student to the site-based decision making council?
Gilbert: I did a lot of research on site-based in the seventh and eighth grades. I looked at websites, and I realized students weren’t on the councils, and students are the ones affected by education.
SJ: What has been the response to adding a non-voting student member?
Gilbert: It’s been overwhelmingly positive. There were some concerns about confidentiality issues, but those have been resolved.
SJ: Who have you been working with on adding a student member?
Gilbert: I’ve worked with Mr. Reed (FHS principal Tyler Reed) on the policy aspect of it. Ronda Harmon with KASC (Kentucky Association of School Councils) gave a lot of information to make sure the procedure is done right.
SJ: How long have you been working on getting a student on the council?
Gilbert: I’ve been interested for about two years, and I learned how the whole process works. In late June 2020 at a YMCA Changemakers Initiative event, this was my passion project. The process started in August at the beginning of school.
SJ: Has there been much debate about the role of the student member?
Gilbert: It was pretty straightforward. We knew it had to be a non-voting member. There are closed sessions in these meetings about staff and stuff where a student shouldn’t be in there. It wasn’t a big concern, but we don’t want to have any gossip.
