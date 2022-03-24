Usifo Unuakhalu, an eighth grader at Good Shepherd School, recently took first place in the Capital Chapter competition for MATHCOUNTS, a national middle school mathematics competition that builds problem-solving skills.

For his accomplishment, Usifo has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Usifo was awarded a four-year, $3,000 per year scholarship to the University of Kentucky or a four-year, $1,000 per year scholarship to Western Kentucky University and also a trophy. 

In addition, he will receive a $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Engineering Foundation. Usifo competes in the state competition in Bowling Green on Saturday.   

His coach is Mary Beth Robson, algebra and geometry teacher at Good Shepherd. The other Good Shepherd MATHCOUNTS team members were Molly Rupinen, Abby Luking and Ryan Jones.  

Usifo is the son of Abigail Unuakhalu and the late Dr. Mike Unuakhalu, who was a professor of computer science at Kentucky State University.

State Journal: Is math your favorite subject, and what do you like about it?

Usifo: My favorite subject is math. I feel great solving a math problem because it’s like putting a puzzle together and everything just snaps into place correctly. It feels amazing to solve a hard problem.

SJ: What do you like about MATHCOUNTS competition?

Usifo: My favorite part about MATHCOUNTS is finding the multiple shortcuts hidden in every problem to help find the final answer. Because there are multiple ways of solving problems in MATHCOUNTS, I am challenged with every question I come across. MATHCOUNTS challenges me to think outside the box.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at Good Shepherd School or in the community?

Usifo: I stay active in many activities in my school and community. I am a member of the Good Shepherd academic team, MATHCOUNTS team, basketball team, cross county team and soccer team. I am also a math tutor.

SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school or studying?

Usifo: In my free time I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, playing video games, watching basketball and soccer games on TV, working out and reading books.

SJ: What profession are you interested in pursuing?

Usifo: I am interested in becoming a mechanical engineer in the future because of the wide variety of things they do.

