School has only been in session for three weeks, but Hadleigh Flynn is turning heads at Bridgeport Elementary.
Hadleigh is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Hadleigh is an all-around great student and kid,” Bridgeport fifth-grade teacher Shelby Rouse wrote in her nomination. “She is a positive leader in our classroom and is always ready to learn and is safe, respectful, and responsible.
“She goes above and beyond in her schoolwork, is always an active participant in class discussions, and takes care of her classmates.”
Hadleigh is the daughter of Marshall and Susan Flynn.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject and why is it your favorite?
Hadleigh: Math is my favorite because last year I really struggled but Mrs. [Sydney] Jones makes it make sense and now I actually enjoy it.
SJ: What do you look forward to when you go to school?
Hadleigh: I look forward to reading and writing every day because Mrs. Rouse makes it a lot of fun and she is very patient. I also like to color code my work with my colored pens.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Hadleigh: Dance! I take ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, theater and hip-hop classes at Kentucky Dance Academy. I also take riding lessons at Silver Linings Stables and do horse shows. When I’m at home I’m usually in my garage teaching myself drops on my aerial silks, it’s so much fun.
SJ: Do you like reading, and what is your favorite kind of book?
Hadleigh: Yes, I like to read. Fiction is my favorite; I especially like graphic novels. Right now I am reading "The Lambkins" and it’s very interesting.
SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?
Hadleigh: I would like to be a dance teacher when I grow up. That way I can always be doing what I love and sharing it with others.
