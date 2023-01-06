Student of the week (new)

Bridgit Sanderson, a fifth grader at Hearn Elementary, has a lot of empathy and she’s shown that by creating an anti-bullying club and advocating for bees.

Bridgit was selected as the Student Champion of the Month by Franklin County Schools in December, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.

010723.StudentWeek-Sanderson_submitted.jpeg

Hearn Elementary's Bridgit Sanderson is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

