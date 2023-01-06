Bridgit Sanderson, a fifth grader at Hearn Elementary, has a lot of empathy and she’s shown that by creating an anti-bullying club and advocating for bees.
Bridgit was selected as the Student Champion of the Month by Franklin County Schools in December, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Jordon Worley, the media librarian at Hearn, nominated Bridgit for the Champion of the Month.
“She is a student who is constantly thinking about ways in which she can make our community and the world at large a better place,” Worley wrote in her nomination. “Last year, she advocated for the conservation of bees by writing a paper and creating a poster to help others understand the importance of the role bees play in our environment.
"This year, she took it upon herself to create an anti-bullying club to spread awareness and help end bullying in our schools. This club meets every other week, and the very first day had 40 students in attendance. She is such an inspiration, and I cannot wait to see what great things she accomplishes in life.”
Bridgit is the daughter of Ryan and Brandi Sanderson.
State Journal: Why did you decide to start an anti-bullying club?
Bridgit: Well, because I don’t like being bullied in class, and I don’t think other people would like to be bullied either. I thought it would be fun to get to hang out with people.
SJ: What would you like to see the club do?
Bridgit: I would like it to reach 100-150 students to participate and help stop bullying in the school.
SJ: How did you become interested in bees?
Bridgit: One day me and my mom found a bee in our backyard that had lost its stinger and we were worried it was going to die. We researched how to save it and it said to let it rest and give it water. So I got a water lid and gave it some water. I kept my brothers away so they didn’t step on it. It didn’t make it and it really upset me. My family always tries to plant flowers in our yard that attract bees because without bees humans can’t survive.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?
Bridgit: My favorite subject is math. I really like the challenge it gives me and my math teacher makes it really fun and makes sure we all do our best.
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school?
Bridgit: I really like to do word searches right before bed. I love to read the book "Stone Fox." I like playing video games and talking on the phone with my best friend, Mattie.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.