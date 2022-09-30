Students at Westridge Elementary receive points for practicing respect, and those points can be traded for various activities, including lunch with the teacher, lunch with the principal, sit in the teacher’s chair for the day or no shoes for the day.
When third grader Hudson Smith had enough points, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them — trade them in for the opportunity to read to a younger class.
Hudson read to a first-grade class that includes his brother, Sam, and for this he has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Hudson read a book about penguins, a topic that fascinates him, to the class.
Teachers at Westridge award students points for activities such as working on achieving their goals, being responsible and doing things to help keep themselves or others safe. It is part of a school-wide behavior management system.
Hudson is the son of Ryan Smith and Amanda Rowe.
State Journal: Why did you decide to use your points to read to a younger class?
Hudson: I wanted to read hopefully to teach my younger brother Sam in first grade and his class.
SJ: What did you like best about reading to the class?
Hudson: They were very respectful and seemed happy for me to read to them.
SJ: What kind of books do you like to read?
Hudson: The I Survived series.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Hudson: Definitely reading because of the options available to me in so many different ways.
SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up and why?
Hudson: I want to be a teacher. I enjoy helping out everyone I know and teaching them new interesting things.
