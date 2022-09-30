Students at Westridge Elementary receive points for practicing respect, and those points can be traded for various activities, including lunch with the teacher, lunch with the principal, sit in the teacher’s chair for the day or no shoes for the day.

When third grader Hudson Smith had enough points, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them — trade them in for the opportunity to read to a younger class.



Westridge Elementary's Hudson Smith is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)


Hudson Smith, a third grader at Westridge, reads to a first-grade class. (Photo submitted)

