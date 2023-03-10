Franklin County senior Sarah Johnson has been involved in community service since she was a freshman.
This year she serves as co-treasurer for the senior class, and she’s president of the Key Club.
For her work, Johnson has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“I would like to nominate Sarah Johnson as Student of the Week,” FCHS French teacher and senior class sponsor Terry Johnson wrote. “It has been a very rewarding experience to get to know and to work with such a true servant-leader this year. As a senior class officer, she has played a key role in each and every class project. Her leadership skills, her commitment to excellence and her unselfish attitude have been critical to the class raising nearly $24,000 so far this year to continue our great tradition of a free Senior Prom for all of our seniors and their guests.
“Each of our three major dances has had record high attendance thanks in large part to her creativity, her diligence and her ability to see her vision become reality. She is also the president of our school's Key Club, and under her leadership and her commitment to school and community service, membership in the club has grown dramatically.
“She is also true scholar who achieves at a very high level in all her classes and is a young lady of great personal integrity and great Christian faith. We are fortunate and blessed to have her as a student at FCHS.”
Johnson is the daughter of Denise Johnson and Larry Johnson.
State Journal: Why did you want to be a class officer?
Johnson: I wanted to be a class officer first because I love getting to work behind the scenes of events and being able to make wonderful memories happen. However, mainly I just wanted to be involved in our school as much as possible. I find that I enjoy my high school experience much more when I participate in things other than my schoolwork. It is an incredible opportunity to be able to have a part in making not only our senior year but also the entire school the best that it can be.
SJ: How did you become involved in community service?
Johnson: The first time I got involved in community service was when I joined Key Club my freshman year. Growing up, I had always been taught the importance of serving others in church, but I had never truly acted on it. Over the course of my freshman year, I learned the significance of service and I grew to love it. It is a gift to have the ability to help others even in the smallest of ways because although it may not mean a lot to you, it could have a great impact on someone else. Ever since I joined Key Club, I have been involved in community service as much as I can be and I'm continuing to learn the value of it and how I can best serve others.
SJ: What's the biggest challenge in being the president of the Key Club?
Johnson: Being the president of any organization comes with its ups and downs, but one of the most challenging things about being the president of Key Club is all the behind-the-scenes work of organizing service projects and events. There are so many people to coordinate with and then you have to make sure you have enough people who will participate. It can be very stressful at times, but thankfully I have a wonderful group of officers who are a tremendous help and who are constantly supporting the club and me.
SJ: What are some of your favorite things about Franklin County High School?
Johnson: Franklin County High School is one of the best high schools to ever exist and I would say that it all comes down to the faculty. Everything that is wonderful about FCHS is only possible because we have people who invest their time and energy into making it so. From sponsoring clubs and sports teams to offering one-on-one tutoring to upholding age-old traditions, our teachers and staff make our school what it is. I would not be the person I am today if it weren't for the impact that my teachers have made on me and I'm sure the same is true of many other students.
Not only do they teach me well inside of the classroom but they also continuously support me outside of it. Whenever I am walking down the hallway I know that there will be someone I can strike up a conversation with, whether it be one of my past teachers, one of my current teachers, one of the janitors, one of my club sponsors, or one of the office staff. I love Franklin County High School because of the people who invest their daily lives in it.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Johnnson: After graduation I plan to attend Eastern Kentucky University. I am currently undecided on my area of study.
