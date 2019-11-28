Franklin County High School senior Katelyn Rose is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
She was nominated by Amber Hyatt, a teacher at the school, after Rose held a classroom door open for her when the teacher had her hands full. Hyatt said she has never had Rose in class.
“After this, Katelyn has always stood out to me in the hallways, as she goes out of her way to be kind to all teachers and students,” Hyatt wrote in her nomination letter.
Rose is the 18-year-old daughter of Steven and Alissa Rose.
State Journal: What kind of activities are you involved in at school?
Katelyn Rose: I was the senior captain for the Lady Flyers golf team this year. I’m heavily involved in drama and musical theater productions at our school and then random clubs just here and there, NHS (National Honor Society), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), kind of just about everything, if I’m being honest.
SJ: And what about community groups?
KR: I’m a member of the church that my dad preaches at, Providence Baptist, and I’m a member of the youth group and as well a member of the vision team that we have there.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
KR: I’ve always loved to read so it would probably have to be English. I just feel like it’s something that I can not only do to grow in my education, but it’s also something that I enjoy doing.
SJ: Why do you think it is important to help others?
KR: Well, obviously, I was raised in a Christian household, so I was taught to be selfless. I was taught to go out of my way to help people, but I think it goes just beyond that, too. I just like treating others that I hope I will be treated in return.
SJ: What are some ways that you help other people?
KR: I volunteer with my senior class all the time. I help with fundraisers for that. Through my church, we work with trailer parks in and around Frankfort and go and volunteer there. Just kind of a whole bunch of things.
SJ: What do you plan to do after you graduate?
KR: I’m going to go to the University of Kentucky and I’m going to double-major in music education and Spanish with hopes of becoming a high school choral director at some point.