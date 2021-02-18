Krishaun Mulder is an enthusiastic student, and the second grader at Second Street School has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Krishaun works 110% each and every day in class,” said his teacher, Cindy Bramble, who nominated Krishaun. “He is excited to come to school and is a joy to see. His smile lights up the room, and he tries each and every day.”
Krishaun is the son of Artisha Mulder.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Krishaun: My favorite subject in school is math because it’s challenging. I also like the HTO’s (Hundreds, tens, and ones chart).
SJ: What is your favorite thing about school?
Krishaun: My favorite thing about school is being able to see my friends virtually.
SJ: What do you like about your teacher, Mrs. Bramble?
Krishaun: She is funny and caring.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Krishaun: Play video games.
SJ: Who is your hero and why?
Krishaun: My hero is my mom because she helps me and she loves me.
