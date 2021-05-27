Gabriel Langley Boaventura started taking dual credit classes when he was in middle school as a way to challenge himself.

When he graduated from Frankfort High last week, he did so with not only his high school diploma but two college degrees.

Langley Boaventura earned an associate of science degree and an associate of arts degree from Jefferson Community and Technical College and has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

While at Frankfort, Langley Boaventura was on the football, swimming and track and field teams, and he was a co-captain on the track team this spring.

Langley Boaventura will be attending the University of Kentucky in the fall. He is the son of Maia Langley and the late Rui Boaventura and the stepson of Peter Wilson.

State Journal: Did you make a decision to earn two associate degrees, or did you end up with enough credits to do so?

Langley Boaventura: Initially I started taking dual credit classes in the eighth grade, and I only decided to do that because my courses weren’t challenging enough for me. My freshman year I realized with the courses I’d taken I was on track for a degree. I saw a college advisor and we came up with an academic plan. Originally I was only going to get a science degree, but my sophomore year I fell in love with a humanities course and that’s when I decided to get an associate degree in arts.

SJ: How difficult was it to earn two degrees?

Langley Boaventura: It was definitely more intensive than some of my other classmates’ course load. I pulled some all-nighters finishing papers, but there was no point I felt it wasn’t achievable. You just have to sit down, do the work and study for it. It’s nothing any other student couldn’t do, but we you have to study and prepare for it.

SJ: Does having the two degrees alter the amount of time you’ll attend Kentucky?

Langley Boaventura: I’ll probably go for the same amount of time, but because I have the two associate degrees and all of general education requirements done, it means I’m going to be able to have a double major. Initially I was going to be a pre-finance major, but because of the credits I have I’m going to have a double major with international studies at UK.

SJ: How did you decide which dual credit classes to take?

Langley Boaventura: Originally I took classes I thought I was strong in. I took Spanish because being born in a Romance country, Portugal, I was somewhat familiar with that language. When I came up with the academic program I mapped out classes to take.

SJ: Did you do return to in-person instruction this year or stay virtual?

Langley Boaventura: The only time I was back in the building was after having surgery. I was about two months behind in calculus, and I worked with Melissa Crosby to catch up. She kept me going or I wouldn’t have gotten the associate of science.

SJ: What do you take away from the unusual senior year you had because of COVID?

Langley Boaventura: One positive from this year, and I think a lot of seniors will agree with me, but a lot of the year we were put out on our own for classes. It was kind of a rude awakening. You’re not in a building from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. or 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and doing the same thing. You may have a class on Zoom, but it’s up to you to log into Zoom. You have to get your work done. I think that’s a positive. It’s what it’ll be like when you leave here. It’s on you.

