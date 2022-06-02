Terrell Clark was a Spanish student in middle school.
For his freshman year, which ended last week, Clark took French, and he excelled at the language.
Clark, a French I student at Franklin County, took the National French Exam for the first time in March and earned a gold medal, posting the second highest score in the state and fourth highest score in the country while competing against students with similar backgrounds and experience in French.
For his accomplishment, Clark has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Incredibly, he missed only three questions on the very challenging and very demanding exam which tested listening, reading, grammar and comprehension skills,” FCHS French teacher Terry Johnson said. “His score will rank among the top 10 national scores FCHS has ever had.
“Terrell is also an outstanding all-around student who is well-versed on many subjects and is a polite, considerate and respectful young man.”
Clark is the son of Terrell Clark and the grandson of Sheri Mullins.
State Journal: How did you become interested in French?
Clark: French has always been seen as very sophisticated and beautiful. I certainly see it that way. I love the way it sounds. Also I’d like to read the great works by French authors like Hugo and Dumas in their original language. And a lot of English words come from the old Norman-French language, so getting into French helped me learn a lot about English too.
SJ: What drew you to French as opposed to other languages?
Clark: I took Spanish all throughout middle school, and I thought I’d stick with Spanish all through high school too. Most of my friends took Spanish so I decided to take French just to be different. I’d also heard a lot of great things about Monsieur Johnson, and they all turned out to be true.
SJ: What do you see as the benefit of learning another language?
Clark: Learning another language is one of the best things you can do. Being able to speak another language means you can talk to thousands, if not millions, of new people. Also, learning a different language helps you learn more about your own language and how words evolve and spread from language to language.
SJ: How difficult was the National French Exam?
Clark: The National French Exam was challenging, but I studied for it and put a great deal of effort into it. There were 70 questions. About half were reading comprehension and the other half were listening comprehension.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Clark: I’m not that involved with my school. I’m on the academic team and I do drama, but that’s about it.
