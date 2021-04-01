Lucas Sullivan is just starting out in school, but he’s making a big impression.

Lucas, a kindergartener at the Early Learning Village, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Lucas is a very responsible, motivated and passionate student,” Elly Rose, Lucas’ teacher, wrote in her nomination. “He comes to school every day with an excitement for learning, and a dedication for going above and beyond. He is a model student who sets a positive example for his peers. I could not be more proud of him.”

Lucas is the son of Chelsea Senn and Ashley Sullivan.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and why is your favorite?

Lucas: PE because I like to exercise.

SJ: What do you do when you’re not in school?

Lucas: Play Roblox on my iPhone.

SJ: What do you like best about school?

Lucas: Being able to see my friends.

SJ: What is your favorite thing about your teacher, Ms.Rose?

Lucas: She’s really nice and funny.

SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up, and why do you want to be that?

Lucas: Be a policeman so I can catch robbers and throw them in lava.

