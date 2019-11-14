A Western Hills High School junior is this week’s WesBanco Student of the Week.
Luke Staude, 16, is a member of several student organizations at the high school. J.R. Zinner, the school’s Future Farmers of America adviser, said the student is “a solid young man.”
Staude is the son of Preston and Candi Staude.
State Journal: What school activities are you in?
Luke Staude: I like to focus on band and cross country and I also do track in the spring. I take a small part in FFA because my sister (Gracie Staude) got me involved with FFA, so I do an environmental committee, so you sort of schedule activities and do all that kind of stuff. I also started a military history club because I was interested in that sort of history and I wanted to do something with friends.
SJ: What inspired you to start the military history club?
LS: In eighth grade, I started getting really interested in military history when we went to Washington, D.C., and a lot of my friends like playing that type of games, and we thought we could make a club around educating about military history.
SJ: What kind of stuff do you do when you meet?
LS: Play games and do lessons, like we teach each other lessons.
SJ: What do you like about Western Hills High School?
LS: There’s just a lot of stuff to do here. There’s a lot of different clubs and all of that. We have a bunch of diverse clubs, and starting clubs is easy to do, just being able to do that.
SJ: What do you plan to do after you graduate?
LS: I either want to be a history teacher for high school or I want to be a conservation officer.