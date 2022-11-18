Student of the week (new)

Macy Drury has impressed with her leadership skills and hard work at Westridge Elementary.

Macy, a first grader, was named the Franklin County Schools Student of the Month at the FCS board meeting Monday, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.

111922.StudentWeek-Drury_submitted.jpg

Westridge Elementary's Macy Drury is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

