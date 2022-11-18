Macy Drury has impressed with her leadership skills and hard work at Westridge Elementary.
Macy, a first grader, was named the Franklin County Schools Student of the Month at the FCS board meeting Monday, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Macy is an excellent leader in the classroom,” Lori Anderson, Macy’s teacher, wrote in her nomination for Student of the Month. “She works hard and shows respect. She is an excellent example of how a student should behave and work. She does her best and participates at all times.
“She’s also very responsible. Macy is the only first grader on the Alpha Council, our student leadership group. Every time the Alpha Council meets, she goes back to her classroom and stands in front of her class to report on the different community projects the Alpha Council will be working on.”
Macy is the daughter of Jeffery and Amanda Drury.
State Journal: What do you like most about school?
Macy: I like recess! I love to run around with all my friends and play tag. I love the swings too. Math is fun too.
SJ: What is your favorite subject?
Macy: I like PE because I love running around and playing games. I like reading too because I like learning new words and reading stories.
SJ: How do you help other kids in your class?
Macy: I am always kind to them. My teacher trusts me to push my friend in his wheelchair because I am responsible. I like to play with all the kids in my class. I also tell the kids in my class what we talk about in Alpha Council.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Macy: I love to play softball and do tumbling. I have three dogs that I like to play with too. I like to hang out with my mom, dad, brother and sister. We go to church and go out to eat. I like dancing and singing on the trampoline. I like to visit with Nona and David, and I like to sit around the fire pit with Mark and Sherry.
SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Macy: I want to be a teacher because I love kids. I want to teach preschool like my mom. I think it would be fun to watch them dance and do fun projects with them.
