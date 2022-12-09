121022.StudentWeek-Mallard_submitted.png

Frankfort junior Marae Mallard, center, who won the KHEAA essay contest, is the WesBanco Student of the Week. Mallard was recently recognized at a Frankfort Independent Schools board meeting for her accomplishment. Standing behind Mallard, from left, are board members Dave Garnett, Becky Barnes and Jina Greathouse, FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly and board member Sabrina Gordon. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort junior Marae Mallard recently won the 2022 essay contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

Mallard will receive a $500 scholarship when she enrolls in college. 

