Frankfort junior Marae Mallard, center, who won the KHEAA essay contest, is the WesBanco Student of the Week. Mallard was recently recognized at a Frankfort Independent Schools board meeting for her accomplishment. Standing behind Mallard, from left, are board members Dave Garnett, Becky Barnes and Jina Greathouse, FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly and board member Sabrina Gordon. (Photo submitted)
Frankfort junior Marae Mallard recently won the 2022 essay contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
Mallard will receive a $500 scholarship when she enrolls in college.
For her accomplishment, Mallard has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
In her essay, Mallard, who has autism, wrote, “Empathy and appreciation of our unique selves is something I hope to promote through the telling of my narrative. In doing so, I will inspire others to do better at accepting differences in themselves and others.”
Mallard is the daughter of Tim Mallard and Debra Goins.
State Journal: How did you decide what to write about?
Mallard: The essay prompt was about how I could inspire others to do better. I wrote about how we need to be accepting of others' differences. As someone who has autism, one of the best things that has happened to me, especially when I was younger and lacked social skills, was when people would give me a chance and accept and embrace me for who I am. When people aren’t quick to judge it helps people be able to grow into the best version of themselves and turn their struggles into positive things. Acceptance gives others new perspectives on life and gives everyone the sense of love and community they need.
SJ: What was the biggest challenge of writing your essay?
Mallard: Narrowing everything that I had to say down to around 200 words.
SJ: What would you like people to learn from your essay?
Mallard: Just because you have struggles or differences that people may think will hold you back, you can learn to overcome them and use them to your advantage. Never underestimate someone because they seem weird, as they most likely have unique and amazing talents and qualities.
SJ: What clubs or groups are you involved in at school or in the community?
Mallard: Student Council, Y-Club, KYA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Drama Club, and I attend South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Mallard: My favorite class is political science because I love debate, how engaging the class is, and I plan on majoring in political science in college.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.