Capital Day School eighth grader Michael Mehaffy has proven to be a leader in the classroom and in the school, and he has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Michael makes conscious efforts to improve his academic and social performance, and he is always motivating others with encouraging words or assistance,” CDS teacher Marzi Adi wrote in her nomination.
“He is a leader not only in the classroom through encouragement and behavior, but also in the school as the Student Council president, where he has demonstrated great responsibility. Michael is a wonderful student who makes CDS a better place.”
Michael is the son of Andrea and Rick Mehaffy.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?
Michael: My favorite subject at school is PE because it’s fun and gives me a break from sitting all day. However, I really like all my classes because my teachers are very nice and helpful.
SJ: What presents the biggest challenge to you at school?
Michael: My biggest challenge at school is wearing a mask all day.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Michael: At school I am the Student Council president, and I am on the Future Problem Solving team. Outside of school I do gymnastics and help out on our farm.
SJ: What are your duties as Student Council president?
Michael: I help run the Student Council meetings.
SJ: What profession are you interested in pursuing after you're finished with school and why?
Michael: I am not sure yet, but I expect that I will get an engineering degree because it would open up a lot of job possibilities for me.
