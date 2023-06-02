Cody Moser recently completed seventh grade at Bondurant, ending the school year adjusting to a new school and winning a STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) state championship.

Cody has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week. He was also selected as the student Champion of the Month for May by Franklin County Schools.

Bondurant's Cody Moser is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

