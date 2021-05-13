Matthew Newberry’s drawings have been attracting attention and awards.

The Franklin County sophomore took first place in drawing in the Kentucky High School Bluegrass Region All-State Art Competition for his drawing entitled “A Mentor's Best Friend.”

Matthew Newberry's drawing "A Mentor's Best Friend" won first place in the drawing category in the Bluegrass Region of the Kentucky High School All-State Art Competition. (Photo submitted)

His drawing entitled “Bowie” was entered into the spring 2021 art contest sponsored by Celebrating Art and Blick Art Materials and was accepted to be published. Only 35% of the entries submitted from across the nation are invited to be published in the Celebrating Arts hardbound book.

For his accomplishments, Newberry has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Newberry is the son of Lydia and Daniel Berry.

Franklin County's Matthew Newberry is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

State Journal: When did you first become interested in drawing?

Newberry: I got into drawing a few years ago when me and my friend were sketching some things down, and I haven’t stopped since then.

SJ: How much time, on average, does it take to complete a drawing?

Newberry: Some of my drawings can take around six to eight hours while my more realistic ones can take 40 to 60 hours.

SJ: What are your favorite subjects to draw and why?

Newberry: I like drawing anything I’m into at the time, whether it’s a band or movie. Lately I’ve been drawing a lot of pets.

SJ: Do you do other types of art?

Newberry: Besides digital art I also do graphite, pastels and charcoal. Mainly now I’m trying to just do digital.

SJ: What do you plan to do after graduation?

Newberry: Once I graduate I plan on doing more individual studies in art and real estate such as learning more on how to run a business.

