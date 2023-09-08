Student of the week (new)

Nicco Allen has made a smooth transition from kindergarten to first grade at Second Street School, and he’s been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

"He has had a great beginning of the year and is a leader in our classroom," Nicco's teacher, Shannon Atha, wrote in her nomination. "He is working hard."

Second Street's Nicco Allen is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

