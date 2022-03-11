Shelby Ogden is a leader at Franklin County as president of the French Club and as drum major for the FCHS band.
Ogden, a senior, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Shelby Ogden is a true scholar and a consistent leader in our school,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson wrote in his nomination. “As president of the French Club, she helped coordinate the collection and donation of over 2,000 canned goods to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen on behalf of our FCHS French students.
“She also organized our FCHS Angel Tree gift-giving program, providing five FCHS students with clothes, winter coat, food and other personal necessities during the holidays. She is a peer tutor in French, and many of our French students manage to stay caught up in their work, and even excel, thanks to her help and instruction.”
Ogden has been in the band for seven years and plays the clarinet and tuba. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Kentucky to major in elementary education and minor in French.
“When something needs to be done and to be done well, I never hesitate to call on her,” Johnson wrote. “We are fortunate that she is a member of our Flyer family.”
Ogden is the daughter of James and Rebecca Ogden.
State Journal: What do you like about studying French?
Ogden: I like studying French because I find the language and culture beautiful, and Mr. Johnson creates a great classroom environment.
SJ: What are your duties as French Club president?
Ogden: My duties as French Club president include organizing and executing the set up and take down of the school Christmas tree, raising cans for the school-wide canned food drive, planning French Week and designing the French T-shirts, as well as many other smaller duties.
SJ: What do you like about being a French peer tutor? Is it challenging?
Ogden: I like being able to help the students improve their French, and it’s very rewarding to see the students I’ve helped succeed in class. Peer tutoring also helps prepare me for my career in education. However, peer tutoring can be challenging sometimes because every student is different, and they all have different ways of learning. Because of this I have to be able to adapt to each student to best fit their needs.
SJ: What is your favorite part of being in the school band?
Ogden: My favorite part of being in the band is the opportunities that it has given me. The band has given me the opportunity to play two instruments and to be the drum major this year. I’ve also made lifelong friends through this program.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of community service?
Ogden: The benefits of community service include being able to help people who need it and possibly change peoples’ lives with your service.
