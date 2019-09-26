A junior from Western Hills High School is the WesBanco Student of the Week because of her kindness.
Olivia Lewis, 16, was nominated by Spanish teacher Rachel Medina because Lewis follows her own path, even when it is not the popular choice.
“She does what she is asked even when others aren't," Medina wrote in nominating Lewis. "She is organized and completes items on time. Olivia is willing to try new things and consider others' viewpoints and perspectives. She keeps an open mind. She asks clarifying questions in class which shows her bravery. Olivia is kind to those around her even if they are unkind to her. Olivia not only is a role model student, but a role model citizen.”
Lewis is the daughter of Shelley Lewis.
State Journal: What kinds of activities do you do at school?
Olivia Lewis: At school, I am the secretary of Beta and of Military History Club, and I am the vice president of Spanish Honors Society. I’m in National Honors Society and I’m in Academic Team.
SJ: Outside of school, what are some of your hobbies?
Lewis: I dance for Capital City and I assist the little ones at Capital City and I’m really into helping with the Western Hills Learning Center, which is a daycare. I go there after school.
SJ: What do you like about working with kids?
Lewis: They are just so fun, and I kind of want to be a teacher. I don’t know. I just love children and help watching them and play and learn.
SJ: What do you want to do after you graduate?
Lewis: I am going to go to college. As far as what to study, economics, maybe. Something with history, maybe. It’s kind of up in the air.
SJ: What do you like about Western Hills?
Lewis: The teachers. There are really amazing teachers. Like, my math teacher (Stephanie Woolridge), I went in at 7 o’clock this morning and she tutored me because I was kind of struggling with some stuff and we have a test soon. They are just really understanding and they really take an interest, like Ms. Medina. She’s the best.