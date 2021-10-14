At Monday’s Franklin County Schools Board of Education meeting, Garan Hayden was named the student Champion of the Month for October.
Garan, a fifth-grader at Peaks Mill, is also the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Garan is definitely a student I would name as a champion,” Peaks Mills Principal Cassie House wrote in nominating Garan for Champion of the Month. “He is so focused on his work each day because he knows how important the time is when learning.
“When going to small groups Garan always holds his partners accountable and even gets them back on topic if they are distracted. His tenacity for learning is easy to notice, but his kindness and respect are another reason this quiet leader is a champion.
“He is also part of our ASP program after school. While the end of the day can be tiresome and some are grumpy, Garan makes sure to help the younger students if needed and volunteers to help out the teachers. Peaks Mill is incredibly proud of this young man and his love of learning and respect and kindness in our building.”
Garan is the son of Maria Hayden and Gary Bailey.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?
Garan: Science because I can learn about building rockets and about animals.
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Garan: Making and learning new things.
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school?
Garan: Building small zoos, using my imagination and hanging out with my family.
SJ: What do you like about helping at the after-school program?
Garan: Making new friends.
SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?
Garan: A paleontologist, a scientist or a zookeeper.
