Pedro Hernandez, a 17-year-old student at William Cofield High School, is this week’s WesBanco Student of the Week.
Teacher Anissa Johnson nominated him because he has “been knocking it out” in his classes recently and he is an example of “what the school is designed for."
Before arriving at Cofield, Hernandez struggled with academics, but he’s now on track to graduate soon. He is the son of Tammy Hernandez.
State Journal: What do you like about being a student at WCHS?
Pedro Hernandez: I am able to work at my own pace.
SJ: Do you have a dream job?
PH: Doing something with basketball because I like to play basketball.
SJ: What is your favorite class and why?
PH: Math because it’s easy.
SJ: What are some of your hobbies?
PH: Basketball and I babysit.
SJ: Why do you think you were nominated for Student of the Week?
PH: I was doing good on my work and getting my classes down.