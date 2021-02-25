Franklin County senior Phillip Peiffer has made a name for himself on the football field, but he’s been equally successful in the classroom.
Peiffer, who has signed to play football at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“To me, Phillip is the epitome of a student-athlete,” said FCHS French teacher Terry Johnson, who nominated Peiffer. “He puts great value on scholarship, great value on learning. In class he’s a very active participant.
“He’s also a great athlete and a real asset to his team not just for his skill but his leadership with his teammates. He’s co-president of the senior class, and he’s helped lead the class into activities we might not have had this year.
“He’s certainly one of the most well-rounded students I’ve seen at Franklin County High School.”
Peiffer is also on the FCHS basketball team and played soccer for the Flyers for three years.
Peiffer, who started this school year with a 4.18 grade-point average, is the son of Trina and Tim Peiffer.
State Journal: When choosing a college, were academics as important as football or more important?
Peiffer: It was basically a combination of everything. Academics were a big part of it. Academics weren’t the only thing I looked at, but they were definitely a key part.
SJ: Do you see sports helping with academics?
Peiffer: It makes it harder to get good grades because you have less time to do the work, but you have to practice time management, and that will definitely help in college.
SJ: What’s the hardest part of being a student-athlete?
Peiffer: The whole thing, but probably doing homework late after practice or a game when I just want to go to sleep.
SJ: What do you plan to study in college?
Peiffer: International affairs with a minor in Spanish. I feel like that will open doors for me that need to be opened.
SJ: Have you always been a good student, and has school been stressed at home?
Peiffer: There’s been no pressure at home, but why not do the best you can do?
