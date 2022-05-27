Rodrigo Juarez was more than a student this year at Westridge Elementary.

He was also a mentor, and for his work with a kindergarten student at the school, Rodrigo has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Rodrigo was the student Champion of the Month for Franklin County Schools this month and was recognized at an FCS board meeting.

“Rodrigo is a fifth grade student at Westridge Elementary,” Westridge Principal Tracey Cline wrote in her Champion of the Month nomination. “He has always been a strong student and a good friend. Westridge does not have many Spanish speaking students so, when we had a new Spanish speaking friend begin kindergarten this year, we weren't able to put him with his own age Spanish speaking peers to support him with the English language.

“However, Rodrigo, who is also bilingual, has been a wonderful support for our new friend. Rodrigo mentors our new friend daily. He spends every morning working with him on letters, letter sounds, writing and sight word recognition. He reads to him and converses with him and our little friend is making big gains.

“We fully believe that Rodrigo's mentorship is making a significant difference in our new friend's learning. Rodrigo truly exemplifies what it means to be a Timberwolf and to be a leader and a learner,” Cline wrote.

Rodrigo, who completed the fifth grade this week, is the son of Veronica Juarez and Gregorio Juarez.

State Journal: Why did you decide to help the kindergarten student?

Rodrigo: My teacher asked me if I could help kindergarten students, and the kindergarten teacher asked if I could help a specific student that talked the same language as me, then I started to really enjoy helping him.

SJ: What was the best part and what was the hardest part of helping him?

Rodrigo: The best part was helping him learn English and the hardest part was understanding him when he tried to talk English.

SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why do you like it?

Rodrigo: My favorite subject at school is reading. I have always enjoyed reading because there are many books out there that you can laugh at, learn new things about, also share with other people.

SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?

Rodrigo: I like to play outside with my neighborhood friends and play video games.

SJ: What will you miss most about school over the summer?

Rodrigo: The thing I will miss the most is the kindergarteners and the teacher because the kindergarteners really got me an opportunity to do something else when I was done with my work since I got it finished fast. Also the teachers because they help me learn new things and prepare me for sixth grade.

