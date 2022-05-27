Rodrigo Juarez was more than a student this year at Westridge Elementary.
He was also a mentor, and for his work with a kindergarten student at the school, Rodrigo has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Rodrigo was the student Champion of the Month for Franklin County Schools this month and was recognized at an FCS board meeting.
“Rodrigo is a fifth grade student at Westridge Elementary,” Westridge Principal Tracey Cline wrote in her Champion of the Month nomination. “He has always been a strong student and a good friend. Westridge does not have many Spanish speaking students so, when we had a new Spanish speaking friend begin kindergarten this year, we weren't able to put him with his own age Spanish speaking peers to support him with the English language.
“However, Rodrigo, who is also bilingual, has been a wonderful support for our new friend. Rodrigo mentors our new friend daily. He spends every morning working with him on letters, letter sounds, writing and sight word recognition. He reads to him and converses with him and our little friend is making big gains.
“We fully believe that Rodrigo's mentorship is making a significant difference in our new friend's learning. Rodrigo truly exemplifies what it means to be a Timberwolf and to be a leader and a learner,” Cline wrote.
Rodrigo, who completed the fifth grade this week, is the son of Veronica Juarez and Gregorio Juarez.
State Journal: Why did you decide to help the kindergarten student?
Rodrigo: My teacher asked me if I could help kindergarten students, and the kindergarten teacher asked if I could help a specific student that talked the same language as me, then I started to really enjoy helping him.
SJ: What was the best part and what was the hardest part of helping him?
Rodrigo: The best part was helping him learn English and the hardest part was understanding him when he tried to talk English.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why do you like it?
Rodrigo: My favorite subject at school is reading. I have always enjoyed reading because there are many books out there that you can laugh at, learn new things about, also share with other people.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Rodrigo: I like to play outside with my neighborhood friends and play video games.
SJ: What will you miss most about school over the summer?
Rodrigo: The thing I will miss the most is the kindergarteners and the teacher because the kindergarteners really got me an opportunity to do something else when I was done with my work since I got it finished fast. Also the teachers because they help me learn new things and prepare me for sixth grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.