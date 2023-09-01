Student of the week (new)

Amelia McCoin is making a big impression at Bridgeport Elementary, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Amelia, a fifth grader, was nominated for this honor by her teacher, Shelby Rouse.

090223.StudentWeek-McCoin_submitted.jpg

Bridgeport's Amelia McCoin is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

