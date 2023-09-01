Amelia McCoin is making a big impression at Bridgeport Elementary, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Amelia, a fifth grader, was nominated for this honor by her teacher, Shelby Rouse.
“We have four main school-wide expectations: to be respectful, responsible, ready to learn, and safe,” Rouse wrote in her nomination. “Amelia goes above and beyond in all four areas. She is a positive leader in the classroom and excels in her academics, making everyone around her want to be better. She has a very bright future ahead of her.”
Amelia is the daughter of Mason and Ashley McCoin.
State Journal: What has been the highlight of the first three weeks of school?
Amelia: The highlight for me has been getting back into my routine, seeing my friends, seeing my teachers, and learning!
SJ: What is your favorite class and why is it your favorite?
Amelia: I especially like both math and reading. I like how math pushes my brain to really think. I like reading because it is a great way to learn about things and I love learning about different things.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Amelia: I love softball. I love art. I also love dance. I love just being active and involved in general.
SJ: What makes Bridgeport special?
Amelia: All of the teachers are very kind, caring and uplifting. They are very supportive of me as who I am and the things I do.
SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up and why?
Amelia: I would like to be a teacher because I love helping others. I also love teaching/helping my little brothers learn. I think teaching would be a great way to help and make an impact on other people's lives. I also have always had a good experience with school and it would be fun to give someone else that good experience.
