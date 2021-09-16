Felicity Bryan has made quite an impression in the first month of school, and she’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Felicity Bryan has been working hard in my class,” Cindy Bramble, Felicity’s teacher, wrote in her nomination. “She has shown our Panther Pride by showing respect in my class and determination. She works hard each and every day and helps others around her. Her smile lights up a room and she brightens my day.”

Felicity, a second grader at Second Street School, is the daughter of Jonathan Bryan and Bethany Bryan.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Felicity: Science is my favorite subject because I like the activities we do in that class.

SJ: What do you like most about school?

Felicity: My favorite thing about school is I like when we watch videos that teach us about our subject, and I love spending my day with Mrs. Bramble and my friends.

SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school?

Felicity: When I am not in school I like to play with my dolls, ride my bike, blow bubbles. I play softball and dance and I love to read.

SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Felicity: I want to be a doctor when I grow up because they help people heal and feel better.

SJ: What do you like about your teacher, Mrs. Bramble?

Felicity: I love everything about her. I love it when she helps me with math and when we have twin hair with our buns, and she helps kids be kind to each other. She makes my days better.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription