Mikey Mitchell is dedicated to school.

A third grader at Second Street School, Mikey very rarely misses a day of school, and he’s also interested in drawing and karate.

He has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Mikey continues to excel in all areas,” his teacher, Leslie Stigers, wrote in her nomination. “He has wonderful personal responsibility completing his work daily. He also never misses school. In fact, I think he may have just missed one day of school in the past four years that I have had him as a student. He has not missed one day of virtual learning and is always on time for class. He is an excellent artist who shows us his creations each day. He also has achieved a black Bbelt first degree in karate, which I believe is remarkable.”

Mikey is the son of Michael and Shannon Mitchell.

State Journal: I understand you have a black belt in karate. What is the most challenging part of karate?

Mikey: Sparring is the most challenging because I practice against different sized kids with different skills.

SJ: What do you like to draw and why?

Mikey: I like to draw anything like my dog Scoob, Marvel characters and dinosaurs. I like to draw because it's fun and challenging.

SJ: What is your favorite part of school and why?

Mikey: My favorite part of school while virtual is art because I love drawing and it is fun. But when we are in person it is recess because I get to see and play with all my friends. 

SJ: What did you miss most about school when it was virtual?

Mikey: I miss seeing my friends and teachers and learning in person instead of in front of a screen. 

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up and why?

Mikey: I want to be a paleontologist when I grow up because I want to find new dinosaurs and find new things about them.

