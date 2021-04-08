Omari Jointer is in his first year of middle school, and he’s making quite an impression.
Omari, a sixth grader at Second Street School, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Omari has a drive to do his personal best in all that he does,” Erin Peach, a teacher at Second Street, wrote in her nomination. “He is a hard-working student who perseveres and keeps trying to improve himself in all subject areas.
“Omari also has a great positive attitude towards improving his own learning through growth. He also encourages other students along the way. Omari displays great leadership skills, a positive attitude, hard work and a growth mindset.”
Omari is the son of Butch Jointer and TaNeisha Jointer.
State Journal: What motivates you to do well in school?
Omari: When I come into school ready to do my work, being mentally prepared, setting goals and trying to complete the task.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?
Omari: My favorite subject is math because I’m really good at it. I love messing with numbers.
SJ: What has been the most challenging part of this school year?
Omari: My most challenging part of school this year was on our first day of virtual class. Our teacher told us to pull up summit learning on our Chromebooks. When I saw all the tests that we had to take, I was like, ‘I am not going to be able to finish this by the end of the year.’ Now I am almost finished with everything. Shoutout to my teachers Mrs. (Erin) Peach, Mrs. (Cindy) VanAtter and Mrs. (Sarah) Pearl.
SJ: What has been your best memory so far from this school year?
Omari: My best memory was coming back to school to see my friends and teachers.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school and/or in the community?
Omari: I play basketball and football for Frankfort Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.