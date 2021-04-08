Omari Jointer is in his first year of middle school, and he’s making quite an impression.

Omari, a sixth grader at Second Street School, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Omari has a drive to do his personal best in all that he does,” Erin Peach, a teacher at Second Street, wrote in her nomination. “He is a hard-working student who perseveres and keeps trying to improve himself in all subject areas.

“Omari also has a great positive attitude towards improving his own learning through growth. He also encourages other students along the way. Omari displays great leadership skills, a positive attitude, hard work and a growth mindset.”

Omari is the son of Butch Jointer and TaNeisha Jointer.

State Journal: What motivates you to do well in school?

Omari: When I come into school ready to do my work, being mentally prepared, setting goals and trying to complete the task.

SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?

Omari: My favorite subject is math because I’m really good at it. I love messing with numbers.

SJ: What has been the most challenging part of this school year?

Omari: My most challenging part of school this year was on our first day of virtual class. Our teacher told us to pull up summit learning on our Chromebooks. When I saw all the tests that we had to take, I was like, ‘I am not going to be able to finish this by the end of the year.’ Now I am almost finished with everything. Shoutout to my teachers Mrs. (Erin) Peach, Mrs. (Cindy) VanAtter and Mrs. (Sarah) Pearl.

SJ: What has been your best memory so far from this school year?

Omari: My best memory was coming back to school to see my friends and teachers.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school and/or in the community?

Omari: I play basketball and football for Frankfort Middle School.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription