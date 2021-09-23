Second Street’s Lexi Parker has turned heads with her strong start to the school year, and she’s been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Lexi thoroughly impressed all of her teachers within the first two weeks of school,” Sarah Halcomb, a teacher at Second Street, wrote in her nomination of Lexi. “She always has insightful questions and is never a distraction.

“Not only is she an excellent student, but she is also a great classmate. In every situation, she stays calm, cool and collected. She is always quick to help out a peer if they need a pencil or additional help. She is an exemplary Panther cub.”

Lexi, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Anthony and Kristin Parker.

State Journal: What do you like best about school?

Lexi: I like that I get to learn a lot of new and different things in school, make new friends, see my friends and play the clarinet.

SJ: What is your favorite subject?

Lexi: My favorite subject is English. I get to read, which I’ve always enjoyed doing since I was able to. I also enjoy writing and telling stories.

SJ: What activities do you participate in at school?

Lexi: I’m in band and play the clarinet. I’ve been doing it for four years now. I enjoy music. I’m also in the Pink Panthers, which is a group of girls that get together after school to do crafts, make friends and learn about each other.

SJ: What are your hobbies?

Lexi: My favorite hobbies are arts and crafts, drawing, swimming, reading, writing, playing computer games and music.

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?

Lexi: I’d like to be a teacher or a music teacher. I’d like to be able to teach other kids and to help them learn and find what makes them happy as a person.

