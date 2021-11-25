Jackson Starkweather knew how to play the piano when he decided he wanted to learn to play another instrument.

That instrument was the clarinet, one that’s he played for four years and that he plays as part of the Louisville Youth Orchestra.

Jackson, an eighth grader at Second Street School, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

The Louisville Youth Orchestra, according to its website, is made up of several orchestras and ensembles, and it includes students from schools and counties in the Louisville and Southern Indiana metro area. Students have to try out to become a member of the youth orchestra.

Jackson also plays for the Frankfort High band and occasionally plays at First United Methodist Church.

He is the son of Steve and Michelle Starkweather.

State Journal: What made you decide you wanted to learn to play the clarinet?

Jackson: I played piano for a couple of years and had always wanted to play more than one instrument. I had the opportunity to join our school band in the fifth grade and wanted to play an instrument that was easy to put together.

SJ: Why did you decide to try out for the Louisville Youth Orchestra?

Jackson: I had played the clarinet for four years and my band director Bradley Nunn asked if I wanted to try out for an orchestra.

SJ: What groups or ensembles are you a member of in the youth orchestra?

Jackson: The Horizons Wind Ensemble.

SJ: How much time to you devote to the clarinet in a week?

Jackson: I devote between five to seven hours a week.

SJ: What are some of your hobbies and interests outside of music?

Jackson: I enjoy martial arts, walking, working puzzles, Boy Scouts, archery and wrestling.

