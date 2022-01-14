Samantha Farr’s first performance came when she 6 years old and cast as Goldilocks in an Early Learning Village production of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

That was just the beginning. Farr, now a senior at Franklin County, has been in a total of 13 shows. She was named to the all-star cast when the FCHS Drama Club participated in a statewide competition hosted by the Kentucky Theatre Association in November.

Farr was recently cast as Agatha Trunchbull in the Drama Club’s production of “Matilda” scheduled for March.

Farr has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

She has also been chosen for the all-state choirs twice, as a freshman and a senior.

Farr is the daughter of Kristen and Brad Farr.

State Journal: What do you like about performing?

Farr: I love the thrill that comes with performing on a stage. I’m a pretty shy and quiet person to most people, but when I’m onstage and doing something that I love and am passionate about, I’m able to let that all go.

I love getting to make people laugh and cry through the characters I have the gift of playing. The feeling I get after every laugh from the audience or the round of applause as the cast takes its final bow creates such an indescribable rush and exhilaration that I can only get from performing. It’s one of the few things in life that brings me such raw happiness and belonging.

SJ: What has been your favorite role so far and why is it your favorite?

Farr: Though I have just started my journey with this year’s spring musical, “Matilda,” I can tell Agatha Trunchbull is going to become my favorite role I will possibly ever get to play. The fact that we are complete opposites makes it such an exciting challenge to get to know and play her.

She is such as strange and funny character that I can already tell that she will be an audience favorite, and I feel so fortunate to be able to play her. Also, who doesn’t love a good villain? They’re so much more fun.

SJ: How did you get started performing in plays?

Farr: I started getting into acting when my parents signed me and my brother up for summer camps with the Lexington Children’s Theatre. Here we would make new friends and learn the behind the scenes of how plays and musicals were put on and learn some basics of the acting process. And at the end of the camp we would put on a show for the parents. I stopped after awhile and didn’t get back on stage until my freshman year for FCHS’ production of “Hairspray,” where I fell in love with performing again.

SJ: Which do you prefer, singing or acting, and why?

Farr: Oh goodness, that is a very hard question. Both are such beautiful art forms that are able to capture and portray stories for all and I love them so dearly, but to me music is so universal. Music and singing can connect to a level that words can’t. That’s why in musicals people burst into song because sometimes words simply aren’t enough. Singing can connect all different types of people. I see this every day at school in my choir classes, all different types of people coming together to create music for all to enjoy. I just feel free when I’m able to sing my heart out to my favorite songs with the people I love the most in the world.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Farr: After graduation I hope to go to school for a clinical psychology degree in hopes of becoming a pediatric therapist. I love getting to work with kids, and I believe taking care of our youth’s mental health should be a priority for all. Though I don’t plan on doing theatre professionally, I would still love to participate in community theatre.

