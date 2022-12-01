Annabelle Southworth, a Senior Class officer at Franklin County, has played a key role in projects at the school that include raising money for prom and helping lead a drive for bottled water for Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

For her work, Southworth has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

