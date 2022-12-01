Annabelle Southworth, a Senior Class officer at Franklin County, has played a key role in projects at the school that include raising money for prom and helping lead a drive for bottled water for Eastern Kentucky flood victims.
For her work, Southworth has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Annabelle Southworth is one of the very finest servant-leaders and all-around excellent students I have met in my teaching career,” FCHS teacher Terry Johnson wrote in his nomination of Southworth. “She is deeply involved in all of the most meaningful events and programs in our school and has proven herself many times over to be committed, consistent, caring and conscientious. Her great ability to plan, organize, implement and to see each project through to its completion sets her apart from most high school students.
“I know that when our school or our Senior Class needs something done and done at the highest level, she is the one we call upon. She has been very instrumental in raising nearly $19,000 in only three months to help provide a free prom for our seniors and was a leader in collecting nearly 18,000 bottles of water for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.
“She has a kind and giving heart, always thinks of others before herself, and is a very positive role model for others in our school. I am proud to be her teacher, and we are blessed that she is a Senior Class officer.”
Southworth is the daughter of Brad and Christina Southworth.
State Journal: Mr. Johnson mentioned your planning and organizational skills. Have you always been an organized person?
Southworth: Yes! I’ve been an organized person for as long as I could remember. I’ve always wanted to have a plan in place, regardless of what I did. Even as a child, I was very strict on following to-do lists and itineraries.
SJ: What do you like best about service work?
Southworth: I enjoy making a difference in someone else’s day when doing service work. Whether I’m helping my community or putting a school dance together, I enjoy seeing someone’s face light up at the end result.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Southworth: I am involved in the Senior Class as co-secretary, Beta Club as vice president, I’m on the yearbook staff, I was a football manager at Franklin County for four years, and I’m in French Club, FCA and Pep Club.
SJ: What is your favorite memory so far of high school?
Southworth: My favorite memory from high school so far was being an usherette on the prom committee my junior year. It was truly amazing watching the History Center go from an empty room and a courtyard to the Alice in Wonderland themed prom we had. I enjoyed seeing everyone working together and using their strengths to make the seniors’ vision come to life.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Southworth: After I graduate I plan on attending Western Kentucky University and majoring in marketing, with a minor in event and facility management.
