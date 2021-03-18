Student of the week (new)

Stella Young has made an impression with her passion for learning, and the Second Street kindergartener has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“I would like to send a shout-out to Stella Young,” her teacher, Cathryn Carreer, wrote in her nomination. “While taking her assessment over the internet, Stella decided to take notes about what she missed so that she could work on learning those things.

“I wish all kindergarten students took that kind of initiative and had that kind of drive. She is remarkable.”

Stella is the daughter of Amy and Jeremy Young.

State Journal: What do you like best about school?  

Stella: Math.

SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?  

Stella: I like to play my Nintendo Switch, jump on my trampoline and be with my family and friends.

SJ: What is your favorite thing about your teacher, Ms. Carreer?  

Stella: That she has cool magic tricks and she is nice. 

SJ: What did you take notes on during your assessment so you could learn about them later?  

Stella: Some words that I didn’t know.

SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up, and why do you want to be that?  

Stella: I want to be a nurse so I can help people.

