On Oct. 18, Bridgeport fifth grader Logan Beeler was diagnosed with SCFE (slipped capital femoral epiphysis), a hip disorder where the head of the femur slips off the neck of the bone at the growth plate.
He underwent surgery the next day, but that’s hardly slowed him down.
Logan went home the day after surgery and returned to school Oct. 25 using a walker.
For his perseverance, Logan has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week. He was named the Franklin County Schools student Champion of the Month at the board’s Dec. 6 meeting.
“As an aspiring soccer player, the risk that comes with this condition along with the heartbreak from just not being able to play could be devastating and so hard for an 11-year-old to understand,” Bridgeport Principal Stacy Rutledge wrote in nominating Logan for Champion of the Month.
“Logan's personality wouldn't allow that. He has stayed positive, being a rock star with moving from a walker to crutches in just a week. While he hates not being able to play soccer right now, he knows he will again soon.
“What speaks even more highly is his desire to be in school. Logan could have stayed home through his rehab, but instead, chose to come right back to school so he didn't miss anything. His positive attitude through this scary time is a testament to his courageous character.”
Logan is the son of Joey and Brianna Beeler.
State Journal: What has been the hardest part of your recovery?
Logan: Not being able to play soccer.
SJ: Why did you return to school as soon as you did when you could have stayed home longer to rehab?
Logan: Because I really like school and hate missing it.
SJ: What’s your favorite subject at school?
Logan: I like every subject at school.
SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not at school or studying?
Logan: Play soccer and play outside with my friends.
