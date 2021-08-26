Tanav Gudapati has made a big impression in the first weeks of school.

Tanav, a fifth grader at Bridgeport, has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“Tanav is already so respectful, responsible and ready to learn,” his teacher, Shelby Rouse, wrote in her nomination. “He works well with others and is friendly to everyone.”

Tanav is the son of Udaya Gudapati and Durga Gudapati.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?

Tanav: My favorite subject is math and I like math because the problems get interesting and challenging.

SJ: What do you like to do for fun when you're not in school?

Tanav: I like playing with my brother a lot and I also like doing origami and creating Lego figures. 

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?

Tanav: I would like to be an oncologist.

SJ: What is the best part of being back in school in person?

Tanav: The best part of school in person is I get to see my friends and play with them.

SJ: What do you like best about your teacher, Ms. Rouse?

Tanav: I like Ms. Rouse because she is very encouraging and caring. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription