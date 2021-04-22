Student of the week (new)

The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Aubrey McReynolds is well versed in several subjects, and she showed that by placing seventh in general knowledge at the state elementary Governor’s Cup academic competition.

Aubrey is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

General knowledge is only given at state competition for elementary students and consists of questions equally balanced among the five Governor’s Cup subject areas of math, science, social studies, language arts and arts/humanities.

042321.StudentWeek-McReynolds_submitted.JPG

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Aubrey McReynolds is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Aubrey plays soccer and basketball. She is on the school’s archery and academic teams and hopes to run cross country in the fall. She also plays piano and participates in the tween group at the North Lexington Church of Christ.

Aubrey, a fifth-grader at TFCA, is the daughter of Jason and Ashley McReynolds of Georgetown. She has an older sister, Alena. She also has two dogs and a cat, and she enjoys playing with her sister’s snake.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject and why is it your favorite?

Aubrey: My favorite subject is social studies. I like social studies the best because I get to learn about all the other cultures of the world and how our country was formed. We also get to do many fun activities like building our own Greek temple.

SJ: How do you study for a general knowledge competition?

Aubrey: I really did not do any additional studying for the general knowledge test. I participate in the quick recall team, which covers all the subject areas. I used the knowledge I gained from my preparation for quick recall competitions.

SJ: What do you like about academic competition?

Aubrey: I like academic competition because it is really fun in my opinion.

SJ: What are your hobbies?

Aubrey: My hobbies include reading, playing piano, doing my homework, playing with friends and my sister Alena, drawing, and playing with my dogs, Rosebud and Raven.

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up and why?

Aubrey: When I grow up I would like to become a veterinarian because I love animals. I do not like it when they are sick so I want to be able to help them.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription