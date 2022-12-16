The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Grace Fields thrives in the classroom, but Grace Fields excels at more than academics.
Fields, a junior, volunteers in the fine arts department and has been working for the last few weeks on productions at the school.
For her work, Fields has been selected the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Grace is not only a diligent student, but a service oriented student,” TFCA Principal Carrie Beth Tigges wrote in her nomination.
“Grace was selected for the McConnell Leaders program this past summer at the University of Louisville. She has been selected for Youth Salute, serves as an officer in National Honor Society and Beta Club and takes a rigorous course load.
“She also serves as a teacher's aide to one of our elementary teachers and volunteers in the fine arts department as a student director, tech crew and backstage crew member.”
Fields manned the microphones and sound booth for the school’s fall production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and she volunteered to help practice and run the microphones/sound for the elementary Christmas program this week.
“During finals week, she is sacrificing study time to help during practices and performance,” Tigges wrote. “She is a leader and demonstrates her faith through serving others.”
Fields is the daughter of Christy Fields and Vincent Fields.
State Journal: What did you do at the McConnell Leaders program?
Fields: At my time at the McConnell Scholars program I had the opportunity to study American Constitutionalism. Throughout the week I listened to lectures from professors at the University of Louisville as well as other guest speakers. My classmates and I also competed against each other in a quiz bowl tournament. Outside of the classroom we went to see a baseball game and saw a performance of Richard III in the park.
SJ: How did you become interested in theatre?
Fields: My love for theatre has definitely been inherited from my mom. When I was younger we would often listen to musical soundtracks in the car together. I learned even more about theatre when I joined my school’s middle school academic team where I focused on Arts and Humanities as study subject. When I finally participated in a production it was an amazing experience to see first hand.
SJ: What is your favorite way to work with theatre productions?
Fields: While I loved when I got to perform on stage myself, I have found myself gravitating to a more behind-the-scenes role in drama productions. This year I was given the opportunity to run mics for the fall play and it was one of my favorite jobs to do. I loved being able to watch the actors grow and perfect their performance.
SJ: What do you like best about serving others?
Fields: I remember from a young age participating in church service events and at the time not fully grasping why service was such a crucial activity. I realize now that service for me is not just something that is self-gratifying. What I love most about service is having the opportunity to display Christ in my actions. Actions speak louder than words and I think by serving others I am showing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Fields: This is a really difficult question for me because I have been blessed with so many wonderful teachers who have influenced my love of learning in all subjects. I think naturally I am more partial to liberal arts, but I also enjoy science and a bit of math. I would say, however, that history is my favorite subject because of my interest in it outside of the classroom.
