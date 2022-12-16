Student of the week (new)

The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Grace Fields thrives in the classroom, but Grace Fields excels at more than academics.

Fields, a junior, volunteers in the fine arts department and has been working for the last few weeks on productions at the school.

121722.StudentWeek-Fields_submitted.jpg

Grace Fields, a junior at The Frankfort Christian Academy, is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

